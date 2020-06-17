Lindsy Nicole Parrish, 34, of Casselberry, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Orlando, Florida, she is survived by her 3 daughters, Elizabeth Kitchen of Apopka, Emily Kitchen of Apopka, Sarah Beth Kitchen of Apopka; son, Jeremy Kitchen of Apopka; father, Doug Parrish, Jr. of Suwannee, FL; mother, Jaunne Pate White of Casselberry; 3 aunts, Daralyn Chase, Sherry Parrish, Wendsor Scheffel; 2 uncles, Donald Parrish, Dean Parrish and many cousins, great-aunts & great-uncles. Services for Lindsy will be held at Harden/Pauli Funeral Home Chapel, Eustis on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Winter Garden Cemetery, Winter Garden. The family will receive friends at the Harden/Pauli Funeral Home Chapel, Eustis on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.