London Elaine Harrell, 21, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Columbia, died following an accident. She was born in Columbia, SC, on March 13, 1998 to Michael Harrell and Paula Cobb. London was a graduate of Spring Valley High school and a rising senior at the University of Central Florida majoring in Event Management at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management.



London was a beautiful friend that was passionate for helping others. Throughout her life she was busy raising money and actively dedicating her time on any cause that was brought to her attention. She was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. She was awarded the Order of Thor at Spring Valley, Yearbook Editor and Outstanding Senior. Known for loving to dress up and show school spirit she was Miss Viking Spirit for three years and was her senior class Most School Spirited. Her dedication continued in college as the Recruitment Captain of UCF's Knight-Thon, where she raised over $6,000 for the kids, and she was a read aloud guide for Reading is Fundamental. As a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority she served in planning recruitment, treasurer committee and the event committee. She had just completed a summer internship for Philips in Amsterdam as part of the events and customer experience team. She spent most of her life dancing and performing in various productions and pageants. A princess at heart - she was always ready to go on the next adventure, not afraid of anything, loved traveling and spending time with her friends. Always quick-witted, kind-hearted with a smile that would glow even after she left the room. She loved UCF and her Knight Family.



In addition to her mother and father, London is survived by her brother, Maddux Harrell; step-father, Dennis Brantley; step-mother, Denise Pendarvis-Harrell; step-brothers, Taylor Stevens, Chase Blackwell, Degen Brantley, Gordon Brantley, and Hardin Brantley; step-sisters, Brittany Cox (Josh) and Laken Blackwell; grand-parents, Dotsie Harrell, Jerry and Vilma Cobb, Bob and Carol McAlister, Adelaide Kline; two uncles, Jay Harrell (Michelle), Alex Cobb (Milli Bounds); aunt, Natalie Cobb (Tommy); as well as numerous extended family members and countless friends. London is preceded in death by her grandfather Jimmy Harrell.



A service to celebrate London's life will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, July 7th, in the Gymnasium at Spring Valley High School, 120 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia. Following the service, the family invites you to attend a reception at Woodlands Country Club, 100 Norse Way, Columbia from 3 until 5 o'clock. London wanted everyone to show their spirit for life by wearing anything beachy. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Knight-Thon at The University of Central Florida, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101, or by visiting: https://dancemarathon.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/dance-find/



Go Knights Go - Charge ON!



Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 2 to July 3, 2019