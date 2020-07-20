Lonney Johnson, "Pops", 67, went to be with his Heavenly Father in Winter Park, FL on July 12, 2020 from complications caused by COVID-19. Lonney was a good man with a true old soul who loved biking on the beach and playing racquetball. He deeply valued his relationship with the Lord and cherished nothing more than his time spent with family and friends. Lonney was dedicated to his work with Advent Health where he spent the past 35 years of his career. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Trish, and his children: Elliot (ChrisTina and granddaughter Eden), April, Lauren (Turner), and Nathaniel, along with many family members and friends.



A public memorial service will be postponed until it is socially responsible to gather for a celebration of his life.



