1/1
Lonney Dale Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lonney Johnson, "Pops", 67, went to be with his Heavenly Father in Winter Park, FL on July 12, 2020 from complications caused by COVID-19. Lonney was a good man with a true old soul who loved biking on the beach and playing racquetball. He deeply valued his relationship with the Lord and cherished nothing more than his time spent with family and friends. Lonney was dedicated to his work with Advent Health where he spent the past 35 years of his career. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Trish, and his children: Elliot (ChrisTina and granddaughter Eden), April, Lauren (Turner), and Nathaniel, along with many family members and friends.

A public memorial service will be postponed until it is socially responsible to gather for a celebration of his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved