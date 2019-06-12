|
Loretta was born in Philadelphia and raised with love by her foster "Mom McGrail", her sisters Margaret Donohue Smith and Eleanor Donohue O'Mara and brothers John Donohue and Frank Donohue. She was married to Frantisek Hanisko and widowed in 1981. Loretta enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends and her dogs Molly and Max. She was a devout Catholic who drew much strength from her faith. She is preceded in death by her husband Frantisek D. Hanisko; her sisters Margaret Smith and Eleanor O'Mara. Loretta is survived by her sons Robert Crowley, Frank D. Hanisko, and her daughter Theresa Hanisko. Memorial Mass will be held at 9am on August 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 6803 Old Hwy 441, Mt Dora, FL 32757
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 12 to June 13, 2019