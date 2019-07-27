|
|
Lorine Raw, 91, Orlando, died peacefully on July 24th. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Milton. Born in Formosa, AR, she is survived by her children, Rodney (Sheila) Raw and Scherri (Dennis) Gollehon: grandchildren Kelly (Derek) Gindlesperger, and Derek Raw: great-granddaughter Bailey Gindlesperger: brother Weyman Autrey: 2 step-grandchildren: and several nieces and nephews. Lorine was a long-time member of the Eastern Star and a resident of Goldenrod for 60 years. She greatly enjoyed metal detecting and bicycled into her 80's.
On July 29, there will be a visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service and reception at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Ave, Winter Park. Internment at Glen Haven Cemetery in Winter Park will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorine's name may be made to Eastern Star Mizpah Chapter, 1121 Via Del Mar, Winter Park, FL 32789 or Cornerstone Hospice at web.cshospice.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019