Lorraine A. Janes

Lorraine A. Janes, age 92, passed away on September 2, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Lorraine was born on June 9, 1927 in Ripley, NY to the late Russell J. Smith and Annie Elvie (Hancock) Smith.

Lorraine was Salutatorian of the 1945 graduating class of Ripley Central School where she was also a Song Leader.

Lorraine enjoyed fruit and grape farming while in Ripley. Throughout her life she loved working with children and volunteered as a Troop Leader in the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council for many years in Orlando. She also partnered with Mayor Glenda Hood to establish the Lake Wade Neighborhood Association.

Lorraine always took great pleasure in lending a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Besides her husband Robert (Bob) to whom she was married on January 21, 1950 for 69 years, Lorraine was preceded in death by her two brothers, Russell Smith and Jerome (Joe) Smith of Ripley. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Kathy Evans and son, William Janes. She is further survived by her grandchildren Robert, Jessica & William Janes and Tony Shields.

Interment will be held at North East Cemetery, PA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or the Girl Scouts of America.
