Lorraine J. Zuraf, age 90, of Buffalo, New York and Winter Springs, Florida, passed away Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 in Etowah, Tennessee.
Lorraine was born in Buffalo to Stanley and Mary Zajac. She was a member of Queen of Heaven and St. John Vianney Catholic Churches in Buffalo, New York, as well as St. Stephens Catholic Church in Winter Springs, Florida.
Lorraine graduated from D'Youville College in Buffalo and taught in the local school systems for many years. She was an avid reader, bridge player, seamstress and she enjoyed traveling.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley B. Zuraf, and dearly loved sons, John and Paul Zuraf. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, James and Susan Zuraf of Richmond, Virginia, Thomas Zuraf and Beth Zuraf of Knoxville, Tennessee, grandchildren, Joseph, Richard, Natalie and Jacqueline Zuraf; sisters, Eileen Antos, Carole Hines and Cyndi Cochran; brother, Thomas Zajac; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Winter Springs on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow immediately at St. Stephens.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020