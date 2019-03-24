Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Jedlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Jedlick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Jedlick Notice
It is with great sadness that the family of "Sweet Lorraine" announces her passing on March 19th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland and her son Jac. Lorraine will be remembered and loved by her children Leigh (John) Kruck, R.C. Jedlick, Michele (Tim) Sullivan, Julie (Michael) Kolb, eight grandchildren; Dane, Wyatt, Jeremiah, Megan, Erica, Jaclyn, Staci and Matthew and six great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Friends may visit with the family before the service. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Outreach Ministries.A special thank you for the tender loving care from "Charlie's Angels".
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.