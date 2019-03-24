|
It is with great sadness that the family of "Sweet Lorraine" announces her passing on March 19th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland and her son Jac. Lorraine will be remembered and loved by her children Leigh (John) Kruck, R.C. Jedlick, Michele (Tim) Sullivan, Julie (Michael) Kolb, eight grandchildren; Dane, Wyatt, Jeremiah, Megan, Erica, Jaclyn, Staci and Matthew and six great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Friends may visit with the family before the service. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Outreach Ministries.A special thank you for the tender loving care from "Charlie's Angels".
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019