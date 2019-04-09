Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Oaldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine McCarthy Oaldon

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lorraine McCarthy Oaldon Notice
Lorraine McCarthy Oaldon, 96, of Orlando, passed away April 6, 2019. She was born in Escanaba, MI to the late William Michael and Anna Edla Swanson McCarthy. Lorraine was a graduate of Escanaba High School, MI and during WWII she was employed with Electro-Motive Division of General Motors in LaGrange, IL. She also worked in retail at Sea World of Florida. Lorraine was loved by all, and she will be greatly missed. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Oaldon and grandson Michael Manuel Oro, four brothers, Bill, Jack, Chuck, and Rodger McCarthy and three sisters, Dorothy McCarthy Koschka, Joyce McCarthy Cappaert, and Marlene McCarthy. Lorraine is survived by her two daughters, LaDonne Laura Oaldon and Glenna Oaldon Oro, brother Jim McCarthy, and sister Lenore McCarthy Vietzke.Visitation will be Thursday, April 11 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 with funeral services Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Conway United Methodist Church, 3401 S. Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UCF Foundation, Inc., 12424 Research Parkway, Suite 250, Orlando, FL 32826 with a designation to the Michael Manuel Oro Scholarship CECS000322.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now