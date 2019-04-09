Lorraine McCarthy Oaldon, 96, of Orlando, passed away April 6, 2019. She was born in Escanaba, MI to the late William Michael and Anna Edla Swanson McCarthy. Lorraine was a graduate of Escanaba High School, MI and during WWII she was employed with Electro-Motive Division of General Motors in LaGrange, IL. She also worked in retail at Sea World of Florida. Lorraine was loved by all, and she will be greatly missed. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Oaldon and grandson Michael Manuel Oro, four brothers, Bill, Jack, Chuck, and Rodger McCarthy and three sisters, Dorothy McCarthy Koschka, Joyce McCarthy Cappaert, and Marlene McCarthy. Lorraine is survived by her two daughters, LaDonne Laura Oaldon and Glenna Oaldon Oro, brother Jim McCarthy, and sister Lenore McCarthy Vietzke.Visitation will be Thursday, April 11 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 with funeral services Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Conway United Methodist Church, 3401 S. Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UCF Foundation, Inc., 12424 Research Parkway, Suite 250, Orlando, FL 32826 with a designation to the Michael Manuel Oro Scholarship CECS000322. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019