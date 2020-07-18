6/8/34-7/9/20. Died at home in St. Cloud FL, surrounded by family. Predeceased by husband Raymond A. and grandson Jonathan. Survived by 5 daughters; Debora Picard, Teresa Barrieau, Karen Barrieau, Janet Jordan, Elaine Connell, and 3 sons; Bruce, Edward and Raymond. Nana to Christine and Jill; Bridget; Kyle, Lauren and Hannah; Nicolas, Michael and Hattie, Stephanie and Jonathan. Great-nana to Kelli, Anika and Fallon Lorraine. Raised in Quincy MA, Lorraine, a loving homemaker and mother, enjoyed a 62 year marriage and a big, adventurous life with her large family. Her laughter and quick wit balanced with her strength, patience and athletic agility, endeared her to everyone she met. She easily shared her love and enjoyed family get-togethers as often as possible. Lorraine was an avid card player, bingo winner and owned many trophies for bowling and tennis! Her favorite times were spent enjoying retirement with her husband for over 25 years. They traveled, selling jewelry and handmade wooden puzzles as they visited family all over the country.



