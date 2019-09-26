|
Lorraine McCullers Waters of Germantown, Tennessee died peacefully on September 20, 2019. She was predeceased in death by her father, Percy McCullers and her step-father, Eugene Tomberlin. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Waters, her daughters Amy Roberson (Mickey) & Kelley Waters Honderick, her grandson CJ, her mother, Marlene Tomberlin, her sister, Sandra Marshall (David), her nephew, Ian Marshall (Milena), her niece, Taylor Marshall Davis (Dave), as well as her great niece Ella Marshall & great nephew Lane Davis.
Lorraine was born in Landstuhl, Germany, and was a resident of Orlando, Florida for most of her life. She attended The University of Florida, graduated from The University of Central Florida and Florida State University achieving her MBA. Lorraine had a fulfilling and successful career in banking, and was a highly respected & loved professional in her field.
Lulu as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, lived life to the fullest- living & traveling abroad, camping, snow skiing, enjoying music, bird watching, hiking & loving the outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a marvelous cook, and had a great sense of humor.
Above all, Lorraine was a courageous and strong woman, who overcame tremendous health challenges. She loved deeply, and was loved beyond words.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00am at Collierville Funeral Home (534 West Poplar Avenue Collierville, TN 38017)
Lorraine loved flowers of all kinds and had a passion for animals and cancer research. She supported the center for Great Apes Sanctuary in Florida and in Memphis. If you care to donate in her name websites are Centerforgreatapes.org and Stjude.org
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019