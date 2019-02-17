10/26/60-2/2/19: Louis could design anything (especially floral arrangements), cook, sing, dance, act, perform improv, play piano/guitar, and video games. He remembered… Everything! Louis was the slayer of all things trivia. He loved his family and friends, and he was an expert in music, comedy, history, economics, mathematics, literature, poetry, and political science. Louis served in the Air Force (studied Polish) and was educated at Lake Howell High, Collin County Community College, Texas A&M (B.S. Floriculture/Greenhouse), Michigan State (M.S. Floriculture). Being well-traveled, he lived in TX, FL, MI, Holland, and Hong Kong. Our beloved Louis is survived by Bobby Ray Smith (father), siblings Wendi Lou Smith, Vala Rhea Bennett (Dan, Daniel, James), Robert G. Smith, H.L. Boe Marshall, Jr., Ward A. Marshall (Anita), Charlie Wheeler (Beth), H.L. Boe Marshall, Sr. (Judy), a large family with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a cornucopia of friends around the world. He is preceded in death by Peggy S. Wheeler (mother) and Charles E. Wheeler (step-father). Louis was 58. Please get checked for skin cancer and read The Road Not Taken. We will always love and remember you, Louis! Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary