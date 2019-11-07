Home

Louis Edward Lovell Notice
96, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019. He was born in Danbury, CT in 1923 and lived in Newtown, CT until moving to Orlando area with his family in 1960. He was a veteran of WWII and worked in sales and management. Mr. Lovell is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle. Survivors include his sister, Helen Knapp; brother-in-law, David Knapp (Bernie); daughters, Joyce Mobley and Sharon Lovell (Franklin Sturges); 2 grandsons and 6 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Sun., Nov. 10 from 1-2pm with a Service at 2pm at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home-East Altamonte Chapel, 994 E. Altamonte Dr., Alt. Springs. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park. www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
