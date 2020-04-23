Age 85, of Lake Mary, FL passed away on April 22, 2020. Born in Old Brooklyn, OH, Lou is survived by his wife Jean (Bertoia) Kacic, his four children, Al (Ellen), Glenn (Joe), Scott (Lori), and Jim (Josie) and his 7 grandchildren Meghan, Katie, Madison, Briana, Kailey Grayson and Jack and his 3 great grandchildren Henry, Oliver and Walter. A memorial service to celebrate Lou's life will be scheduled as soon as circumstances improve for group gatherings and travel. Please visit www.degusipe.com for full obituary and to leave messages of condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020.