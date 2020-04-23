Louis Franklin Kacic
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, of Lake Mary, FL passed away on April 22, 2020. Born in Old Brooklyn, OH, Lou is survived by his wife Jean (Bertoia) Kacic, his four children, Al (Ellen), Glenn (Joe), Scott (Lori), and Jim (Josie) and his 7 grandchildren Meghan, Katie, Madison, Briana, Kailey Grayson and Jack and his 3 great grandchildren Henry, Oliver and Walter. A memorial service to celebrate Lou's life will be scheduled as soon as circumstances improve for group gatherings and travel. Please visit www.degusipe.com for full obituary and to leave messages of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved