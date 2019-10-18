|
|
Louis "Lou" Frey Jr., Former Congressman and Lowndes Shareholder, and Founder of the University of Central Florida's Lou Frey Institute
January 11, 1934–October 14, 2019
We at Lowndes are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, former Lowndes Shareholder Louis "Lou" Frey Jr. Congressman Frey was a public servant for most of his life, serving in the US Navy and retiring as Captain in the Navy Reserve. In 1961, Congressman Frey became the Assistant County Solicitor in Orange County, Florida and from there, his political career took off. Congressman Frey served five terms in the US House of Representatives. While in Congress, Congressman Frey successfully appealed to President Nixon to let the City of Orlando take over McCoy Air Force Base property for $1.00 and turn it into a commercial airfield. He then worked to get it designated as we know it today, Orlando International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. Congressman Frey also fought hard to bring better education and jobs to Central Florida by helping to keep the Navy's Simulation and Training organization in Orlando and helping to establish the National Center for Simulation, as well as helping to make the Kennedy Space Center the home base of the Shuttle program. He returned to practicing law by joining Lowndes until he fully retired in 2015. While at Lowndes, Congressman Frey founded the Lou Frey Institute of Politics and Government at UCF which promotes the development of enlightened, responsible and actively engaged citizens and supports K-12 civics education of teachers and students. We will miss Lou's warmth, sense of humor, generous nature, and sharp intellect. Our heartfelt sympathies to his wife Marcia, daughter and Lowndes Shareholder Julie, and all of his family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019