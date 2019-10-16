|
|
Louis John Kulma Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019, at his family residence in Lake Forest, FL. He was born March 3, 1925, in Parisville, MI to Louis J. Kulma, Sr. and Louise Morajka, the last of 7 children.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Louise Allen (John) and Linda Kulma Russow; granddaughter, Wendy Kay Allen, and great granddaughter, Kayla Kathryn Williams. He is predeceased by his parents, his siblings, his wife, Elizabeth Petras Kulma, grandson, Scott Travis Allen and son-in-law Frederick C Russow.
Louie served in the Merchant Marines during WWII as a chief radio operator. Most of his adult life he lived in the suburban Detroit, MI, area. He owned and operated his business, Lip-Pan TV, until his retirement. He moved to Florida in 1993. Favorite past times were reading, meditating, playing poker, and spending time with family and friends.
Louie will be remembered as a wonderful and loving father, an intelligent, savvy businessman, and a kind, good natured, witty and generous human being. He embodied the self taught American Dream.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to his favorite charity, BuddiesforLife, Inc., PO Box 536393, Orlando, FL 32853.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019