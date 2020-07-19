Louis P. Logas was born in Wausau, Wisconsin to Philip H. Logas and Stella P. Logas. Louis served in Japan under General MacArthur after WWII. When the war ended, Louis returned to the United States and hitchhiked across the country in the same manner that would be described years later in the Jack Kerouac Novel "On The Road". He then attended the University of Wisconsin on the GI Bill, majoring in accounting. After completing his studies, he moved Washington DC where he was an accountant and owned a laundromat. He ultimately followed his father and brother to Mount Dora Florida in 1957 to operate the Club Rudo restaurant, which would become a staple of fine dining in Central Florida. He met his wife Alexandra shortly thereafter and they were married in 1959. Louis was always furthering his education. He obtained his insurance license, series 6 and 7 licenses and became a licensed Florida General Contractor. He transitioned from the restaurant business to a financial advisor and real estate developer. Louis is survived by his wife Sandy of 60 years, his daughter Jenny, her husband John and their son Constandinos, his son Philip, his wife Anne and their daughters, Maria, Sophia and Zoe. He is also survived by his sisters, Jennie, Evelyn and Cecilia. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store