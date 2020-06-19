LOUIS POOLE KILGORE III, age 70, passed away on June 18, 2020, at his home in Birmingham, AL, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 18, 1950, his family moved to Orlando, Florida, in 1956. He graduated from Winter Park High School, Class of 1967, and attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, graduating in 1971. He was in medical sales prior to joining Gambrell Investment Advisors. He founded the Gator Club of Birmingham. Louis was honored by the club by establishing a scholarship in his name at the University. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Valerie T. Middleton, son Jonathan, Haiku, Hawaii, sister, Paula K. Langford (Bob), Louisville, KY, stepdaughter, Katherine M. Brackett ( Jason), grandchildren, Piper and Redmond, Denver, Colorado, in addition to his faithful companions, Mona, Ruby, and Rosie. He is preceded in death by his son, Garret Kilgore, and his parents, L.P. (Bud) Kilgore and Juanita H. Kilgore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, (pancan.org) 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Arrangements by Southern Heritage Funeral Home, Birmingham. The service will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm and will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.