Louis T. Hughes died at home on May 2, 2020 at the age of 98 in Winter Park, Florida. Louis was born on February 26, 1922 to Grace and Guy Hughes in Hollis, Oklahoma and was predeceased in death by his former wife Evelyn, and his wife Arlyne "Petie" Showalter. He is survived by his children Edward, Margaret, Justine, and Geoffrey (Sheila) Hughes and grandchildren David Hughes, Caitlyn (Dave) Ponn, Robert (Nicole), and Katherine Hughes. He is also survived by his brother Glenn Hughes and sister Carol Beth Box in addition to stepchildren Ellen Robinson, Pam Showalter, and Dee Garrett along with many other loving family members and friends.



Louis served in the Navy during WWII and afterwards he received his Master of Education degree from New York University. Louis had a long successful career working in fund raising and marketing for academic and medical institutions. Upon retirement Louis was the Executive V.P., Resource Development International at Winter Park Memorial Hospital. Louis served on the boards of Crealde School of Art, Southern Ballet Theatre, Lakeside Alternative and volunteered at Winter Park Memorial Hospital in the ER department until the age of 97.



A private memorial service will be held. Contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida are requested in lieu of flowers. Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 2185 North Park Avenue, Suite #1, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 622-0000.



