Louis T. Hughes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis T. Hughes died at home on May 2, 2020 at the age of 98 in Winter Park, Florida. Louis was born on February 26, 1922 to Grace and Guy Hughes in Hollis, Oklahoma and was predeceased in death by his former wife Evelyn, and his wife Arlyne "Petie" Showalter. He is survived by his children Edward, Margaret, Justine, and Geoffrey (Sheila) Hughes and grandchildren David Hughes, Caitlyn (Dave) Ponn, Robert (Nicole), and Katherine Hughes. He is also survived by his brother Glenn Hughes and sister Carol Beth Box in addition to stepchildren Ellen Robinson, Pam Showalter, and Dee Garrett along with many other loving family members and friends.

Louis served in the Navy during WWII and afterwards he received his Master of Education degree from New York University. Louis had a long successful career working in fund raising and marketing for academic and medical institutions. Upon retirement Louis was the Executive V.P., Resource Development International at Winter Park Memorial Hospital. Louis served on the boards of Crealde School of Art, Southern Ballet Theatre, Lakeside Alternative and volunteered at Winter Park Memorial Hospital in the ER department until the age of 97.

A private memorial service will be held. Contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida are requested in lieu of flowers. Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 2185 North Park Avenue, Suite #1, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 622-0000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers A Funeral & Crematory Society
2185 N Park Ave Ste 1
Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 622-0000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved