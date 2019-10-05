|
|
Louise Carr Tuttle, 92, of Captiva and Sanibel, peacefully departed these shores on February 25. Born October 7, 1926, to Katherine Carpenter Carr and Robert S. Carr (later Mayor Bob Carr) of Orlando, she was preceded in death by her dashing husband, George. Louise is survived by children Jonathan and Lisa Tuttle, grandchildren Brice and Jenna, brother Robert Carr and nephew Michael, as well as sister-in-law Dorothea Andrews and nephews Bill and Mark.
Louise was sunny, charming, creative, and generous of spirit, an avid reader and lover of art, and an energetic volunteer for worthy causes far into her 80s. During 40 years on the islands, Louise was very active in her community, volunteering for the Chapel by the Sea, Captiva Cemetery, Captiva Community Center, and Captiva Memorial Library. She published Homes of Old Captiva (proceeds to the Library) and created rugs, director's chairs, and pillows that were sold to benefit local charities. Louise made clothes for herself and her children as well as for young ones in need. Both she and George built homes with Habitat for Humanity in Ft. Myers. In later years, Louise helped out at the Sanibel Library and at CROW, a wildlife rescue facility.
Louise's absence will be felt not only by her family and her community, to whom she devoted so much energy, but also by her caretakers in sunset days, who loved her smile and sense of humor. Anyone wanting to honor Louise may make a memorial contribution to either CROW, 3883 Sanibel-Captiva Rd., Sanibel, FL 33957, (239) 472-3644 ([email protected]); or the Captiva Memorial Library, 11560 Chapin Ln., Captiva, FL 33924, (239) 533-4890.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019