Nona Louise (Weezie) Dertod, 83 passed away peacefully with family by her side, Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born in Winter Park, Florida September 3, 1935.Louise was a passionate Christian and devoted her life in serving the Lord. Louise was a member of Kress Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church in Winter Park, Fl. Louise retired from the Florida Hospital in 2008 at the age of 73.



Her career with Florida hospital was from 1974 - 2008 totally 34 years.



She is survived by her nieces, Tracy Cook (Danny) of Havana, Fl., Kathy Boehler (Dan) of Denver, Co., Pam O'Connell of Casper, Wy., Karrie Lynn Rodgers of Dry Ridge, Ky.



Her nephews, Scott Zimmerman of Casper, Wo., and Steve Zimmerman (Mary) of Rapid City, SD. 12 Great Nieces and Nephews and 18 Great Great Nieces and Nephews.As you can see, Weezie was blessed and well loved by many.



She was preceded in death by her father Ennis Moore, her mother Nona Moore, her sister Dorothy Phillips, her brother Earl Moore, her nephews Rick Holland and Mike Holland.



A grave side service will be held at Glenn Haven Cemetery in Winter Park, Fl. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 in the morning. Faith Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements. Www.faithfuneralhome.com or 850.539.4300.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider the following:



, 2180 W. State Road 434, Longwood FL. 32779 Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 24 to June 25, 2019