Louise Henry, a longtime resident of Winter Park, passed quietly at the age of 100 on March 12, 2019. She was originally from Youngwood, PA and lived in the Pittsburgh area before coming to Florida in 1955. She was married to Leonard F. Henry, Jr. for 68 years before his passing in 2009. She had been a resident of Westminster Winter Park retirement center for the past 6 years where she was blessed with many friends and a closeness with many staff. She is survived by a son, Leonard Henry III, of Brandon, FL and a daughter Sharyn Caudell of Durham, NC; three grandchildren – Anne-Michele Oliver, Stephen Henry and Suzanne Sonnenberg plus two great granddaughters – Allison Henry and Arielle Sonnenberg.She had been an active church member all of her life and most recently attended the Winter Park Presbyterian Church. She assisted her husband in his real estate business efforts while raising her own family. She put great emphasis on education and lived to see her children and grandchildren all graduate from college with both great granddaughters now on a college track. She will be missed by all who knew her. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019