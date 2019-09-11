Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Baldwin Fairchild Alternatives at All Faiths
4901 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL
Lourdes C. Heydrich


1928 - 2019
Lourdes C. Heydrich Notice
Lourdes C. Heydrich, 91, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on September 7, 2019. Lourdes was born on May 16, 1928 in Matanzas, Cuba. She is now reunited with her pre-deceased husband Alberto P. Heydrich. She is survived by her nephew Huberto A. Gonzalez and niece Carmenza U. Gonzalez. Funeral service will be on September 13th at 10:00 am at Baldwin Fairchild Alternatives at All Faiths at 4901 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Orlando, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
