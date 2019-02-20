Home

More Obituaries for Lt. Cooksey
Lt. Col. James Kenneth (Ret.) Cooksey

Lt. Col. James Kenneth (Ret.) Cooksey Notice
Jim was born in Louisa, Kentucky on July 10, 1937, to June Cooksey and Lafe Cooksey, Jr. He is survived by his wife Kay and son Jimmie of Orlando, daughter Elizabeth Paolero, (Anthony), grandchildren Maddie and A.J. of Portsmoth, RI, sister Marybeth Goodburn (Paul) of Deerfield Beach Island, FL, and extended family, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gary King of KY, and Mathew Butler of GA. Although Jim battled lung cancer caused by Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam since 2007, complications following a hip surgery were the cause of his death. Jim's memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 23, at Colonial Chapel/Carey Hand: 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL, 32806. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Full Obituary at careyhand.com/obituariesIn lieu of flowers, please support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601 (800-377-3978) https://dystonia-foundation.org/donate
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
