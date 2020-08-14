Romeo "Pete" St. Pierre, age 99, much loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and Godfather passed away May 3, 2020. Born in 1920 in St. John, Maine to Eva and Joseph St. Pierre and enjoyed 12 siblings.
Pete joined the Army participating in WWII and the Korean Conflict with more than 28 years of service. He enjoyed: golfing, bowling, boxing, fishing, and hunting along with competitive ballroom dancing and traveling around the world with his wife. He had great pride and joy in his 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
Pete was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 75 years, Marjorie L. St. Pierre; his parents and 10 siblings.
Pete is survived by his two sisters, Regina Goslee, Ventura, FL and Jean Willey Wethersfield, CT; two daughters: Marge Hadbavny, Winter Springs, FL, Janice Velo, Myrtle Beach, NC and four sons: James St. Pierre, Laguna Hills, CA, Michael St. Pierre, Memphis, TN, Joseph St. Pierre, Maple Shade, NJ, and Kevin St. Pierre, North Bend, OR, alongside many nieces and nephews.
LTC St. Pierre's interment will be with full military honors on September 1, 2020 at one o'clock at the Bushnell National Cemetery. Funeral service will be at ten o'clock at St. Stephen Catholic Community Church, 575 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America
.
Condolences for the family may be offered at banfieldfuneralhome.com
.