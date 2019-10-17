|
Lucille Audrey Rock, 91, of Winter Park, FL was called home on October 7, 2019. She was born in Springfield, IL; daughter of Rev. Robert and Elizabeth Kieser. Lucille graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in education. She married Dale Rock in 1949; spending 67 wonderful years together before his passing. After moving to Florida in 1953, Lucille was a homemaker and mother. Later, she was employed by Harris Corporation for 10 years. Lucille and Dale retired to Winter Park in 1992. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Rock Cavanaugh of Winter Park, FL, John Rock of Cocoa, FL, Robert Rock of Meridan, ID, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will held at First Christian Church of Winter Park on November 26, 2019 at 11:00am. All are invited.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019