Mary Lucile "Lucy" Dekle Braun, 82, of Deltona, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 10 at Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Lucy was born on December 11, 1937 in Tampa, Florida to Guthrie "Gus" Joseph Dekle and Lucile Culpepper Dekle.



Lucy grew up in Perry, Florida, She graduated from Brenau College Georgia receiving a B.A. in Biology. Lucy earned a masters degree in Counselor Education from the UCF Orlando and was admitted to the University of Florida Gainesville where she earned the EdD in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.



She started her career a clinical mental health and family therapist. Later she served as an Adjunct Professor in the UCF College of Education. Lucy worked working as physiotherapist and in-home counselor for Share the Care, Inc though January 2020.



Her Community Service was extensive included: Junior League of Greater Orlando, Past President of Orlando Arts Guild, Past Vice President Central Florida Council of Arts and Sciences, and past State President of Alpha Delta Pi Alumni Association.



She was married (to) Dr. William E. Braun and raised 4 sons in Maitland, Florida. She enjoyed time with her family sailing, cooking, making music and solving puzzles of all types. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents Guthrie "Gus" Dekle and the Honorable Lucile Culpepper Dekle, sisters Lettie Lee "Tookie" Dekle Adkison and Florre Merle "Skeeter" Dekle Gizzard, her Grandson Maxwell Raymond Braun, and her ex-husband Dr. William E. Braun. Lucy is survived by her sons: John R. Braun (Karen) of Clermont, Florida, Matthew J. Braun (Ann Lisa) of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Dr. Jeffery W. Braun (Elizabeth) Hickory N.C., Douglas E. Braun (Shelby Houck) of Deltona, Florida. Lucy is also survived by her five grandchildren: Will, Ryan, Ellington, Guthrie and Ainsley.



Memorial services will be held on July 18, 2020, 10 am at Barnett United Memorial Methodist Church, 715 Jacob Brock Ave., Enterprise, FL 32725



