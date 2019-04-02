On Monday, March 25, 2019, Lynda Kidder Scheer, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 75 in Winter Garden, Florida. Lynda was born on May 14, 1943, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Elizabeth and Arthur Kidder. She raised two sons, Andy and Chris Scheer. Lynda enjoyed being active and loved snow skiing, playing tennis, rollerblading, and sailing. She was known for being kind and loving and always putting others before herself. Lynda had an infectious laugh and a genuine smile, and her habit of ending every phone call with laughter brought joy to all who spoke with her. Lynda loved her coffee, chocolate, red wine, and brightly colored flowers. She was the epitome of "The Classy Lady," a boutique she once owned.Lynda is survived by many whose lives she touched in an immeasurable way: son, Andy; his wife, Robin; and grandson, Fletcher; son, Chris; his wife, Katie; and grandchildren, Cade and Courtney; sisters, Dianne Kidder and Sally Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary