May 17, 1930 – May 6, 2020
Lynda Van Scoyoc passed away at Orlando Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 6, without her loving family. She was in isolation because COVID-19 was suspected, but not ruled out until her rapid decline.
She was born on May 17, 1930 to William O. and Winsome Morrow Saunders in Weslaco, Texas. Her family moved to Orlando when she was a child and it became her well-loved home. At Orlando High School she met her future husband, Donald Van Scoyoc to whom she was married almost 72 years and who survives her. Also surviving are daughters Lynn Van Scoyoc of Durham, NC, Lori Rauch of Durham, NC, and Lani Van Scoyoc (and husband Daniel Ryan) of Huntsville, AL and her loving grandchildren Kelly Ryan, Katelyn Ryan, Anna Rauch and sister-in-law Sylvia Saunders. She was predeceased by her parents, brother William M. Saunders and sister Jeanne S. Drake.
She spent her career in commercial art creating newspaper ads for The Orlando Sentinel, continuing with Sears Roebuck, then Stone Brook Advertising for Belk Department Stores. She started as a layout artist and retired as Director of Advertising.
The day after her retirement she took on the position of "Grandma" to newborn twin grandchildren and two years later she became "Nana" to her third granddaughter. She spent countless hours caring for her grandchildren from birth to toddlerhood and summer vacations.
She was an active member of Audubon Park Covenent Church and later First United Methodist Church of Orlando where she belonged to her beloved Nu Class.
Before and after retirement she was active in the National Organization for Women, and then founded the Metropolitan Orlando Women's Political Caucus with the late Jane Emmons. She also served as National Secretary for the Women's Political Caucus. Later she became involved with the League of Women Voters of Orange County and wrote for and produced their newsletter "The Voter."
As a tribute to Lynda, please exercise your privilege to VOTE! Memorial donations can be made to any of the following: The Orlando Lutheran Towers Foundation, 300 East Church Street, Orlando FL 32801; League of Women Voters of Orange County, lwvoc.org; Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 Chelsea Street, Orlando, FL 32803; First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 East Jackson Street, Orlando FL 32801.
Due to COVID-19 a burial service (limited to 10 people) was held on May 14. A memorial gathering will be held later when her family and friends are able to gather.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.