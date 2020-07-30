1/1
Lynne Mack Woody

Lynne Mack Woody was born February 13, 1933 to the late Louis & Ruth Mack Lynne graduated from Jones High School in Orlando, FL she held several jobs while living in Orlando. Her employers included Metropolitan Orlando Urban League, she maintained the office ledgers and journals for Drs. J.M. Cox and A.L. Bookhardt. She also worked as the Executive Secretary to the Director of Head start. Her last job was with AT&T in the information technology organization.

Lynne peacefully departed this life to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Mack West and brothers, Jackie V. Mack and Lewis Q. Mack, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Her son, Andre D. Woody, daughter-in-law: Veronica Woody; grandchildren: Andre Jarrad and Gabrielle; one brother: Michael Singleton, Atlanta, GA; two sisters: Rosemary Thomas, Orange, NJ and Patricia Mack, Orlando, FL; two sisters-in-law: Eula Mack and Lizzie Mack both of Orlando, FL; A host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 ~ 1:00 P.M. @ Gail & Wynn's Mortuary, Orlando, FL. www.gailwynnsmortuary.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
1300 Bruton Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32805
407-522-4700
