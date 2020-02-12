|
|
Margaret Carol "CC" Crum, 76, of Orlando, FL, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Wesley Court Assisted Living. Born January 16, 1944, in Orlando, FL, she was the daughter of the late Lyndall P. and Margaret Thornton Crum. She retired from Publix Supermarket in 2001 to care for her parents after 45 years of service.
Survivors include her brother, Ray Crum (Alberta) of Boiling Springs, SC; and niece, Dawn Weygandt (Vernon) of Spartanburg, SC.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020