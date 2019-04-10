|
|
age 22 of Oviedo, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born August 9, 1996 in Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her father, Christopher Cummings; sister, Emily and Erika Cummings and several aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Diane Cummings and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at All Faiths Memorial Park in Casselberry. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Rd. Oviedo, Florida 32765 407-366-8999. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019