Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 366-8999
For more information about
Mackenzie Cummings
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mackenzie Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mackenzie Leigh Cummings

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mackenzie Leigh Cummings Notice
age 22 of Oviedo, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born August 9, 1996 in Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her father, Christopher Cummings; sister, Emily and Erika Cummings and several aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Diane Cummings and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at All Faiths Memorial Park in Casselberry. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Rd. Oviedo, Florida 32765 407-366-8999. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo
Download Now