|
|
Oct 21, 1920 - Jan 29, 2020, Maddie Perkins led an amazing life. Born in Baltimore, MD, during Prohibition, and before women were allowed to vote, she showed us that you could always begin anew. Her fiancée, Neil Weldon, died in WWII but life happily resumed when she married Charles ("Jim") Robison. Members of the Greatest Generation, they started a family, moved to the suburbs, and built a manufacturers' rep business. Maddie was a room mother, member of the League of Women Voters and several women's clubs, an accomplished winner of local writing contests, an avid bridge player, active in St. John's Episcopal Church, an enthusiastic Baltimore Colts fan, and a "silent" partner in her husband's business. In the 70's, as women's lib came to the forefront, she decided to go back to work for a real estate development firm. When Jim unexpectedly died, Maddie sold their business but stayed busy with the Alumni Association of The University of Maryland Medical School and numerous other activities. Some time later, Maddie met William (Bill) Perkins and after they married, they split their time between Ellicott City, MD and New Smyrna Beach, FL. After Bill's death, Maddie became a permanent resident of Village on the Green, Longwood, FL where she participated in many activities including serving as building rep, writing a library column for the newsletter, joining a choral group and, of course, playing bridge.
Maddie's life included travel to five continents, a host of friends and a spirit that could not be squashed.
She is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Jill Robison Croom & Dan Croom, several nieces and grandnieces including Karen Sharp, Neille Russell, Jaime Radtke(Jeremy) and Louise McCall. Her "adopted" family includes Michael Irwin and Kellie Norden Blackburn. Maddie was predeceased by her son, Clinton Miles Robison, her fiancé, Neil Weldon, husbands Jim Robison, and Bill Perkins, and all of her siblings: John, Elizabeth, George, Charles, Milton, Robert and Clay.
Thank you to Maddie's caregivers, especially Ingrid Mallett, and all the Comfort Keepers staff, as well as the members of Vitas Hospice Team 195 with Nurse Glinda. In honor of Maddie's life, do something you've been wanting to do, give thanks for all the good in your life, and practice being kind. Remember that you can always start anew! Please visit www.degusipe.com for messages of condolence and service information.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020