Major L. G. Walkup, 93, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home in Rock Hill, SC.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Steve Hogg officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the funeral home.
Born in Sinks Grove, West Virginia June 11, 1926, Maj. Walkup was a son of the late Homer Lucian Walkup, Sr. and the late Grace Burdette Walkup. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia Talbott Walkup, II; his step mother, Violet Walkup; his two brothers, Wayne and Lucian Walkup and his sister, Hazel Walkup Montgomery.
Maj. Walkup was a Veteran of the US Army and US Air Force, where he retired with 22 years of service at the rank of Major. As a pilot for the US Air Force he had more than 15,000 hours of flight time. After retiring from the US Armed Forces, Maj. Walkup served the city of Orlando, Florida before retiring to Rock Hill to be close to his children and grandchildren.
Maj. Walkup is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Talbott Walkup; his son; Michael Marshall Walkup and his wife, Ruth Crosby Walkup of Rock Hill; his three grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Virginia Ruth Walkup, Michael Marshall Walkup, Jr., Catherine Lillie Walkup all of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019