Dr. Malcolm L. Henley was born in Winter Haven, Florida to Roger and Jessie Henley. Dr. Henley, known by his friends as "Mac", attended Emory University and graduated with his doctorate of dental surgery in 1955. Dr. Henley was a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Dr. Henley practiced dentistry in Orlando, FL for more than 40 years. He was passionate about dentistry and dedicated his career to caring for his patients.
Dr. Henley proudly served our country as a Captain in the United States Air Force and as a commitment to his community served as a councilman for the city of Edgewood.
Dr. Henley was charming, always quick with a joke. His ability to make people laugh was one of his finest qualities. Dr. Henley was an avid fisherman and loved spending time in his woodworking shop. Most significantly, he was a loving husband and father.
When his oldest daughter Karen was dying from leukemia, he formed a group called "Concerned Citizens for the Cause and Cure of Cancer". He gathered more than 16,000 petition signatures and successfully lobbied to the United States House of Representatives to increase funding for cancer research.
Dr. Henley didn't know how to do anything "half way". He always took on tasks full force.
Dr. Henley was preceded in death by his father Roger, his mother Jessie, his daughter Karen, his son David. He is survived by his wife Pam, his sons Don, Scott, CJ, Robert and his daughter Kate.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020