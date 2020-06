Or Copy this URL to Share

Manetta K. Dees, 89, of Ocoee, Florida, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born February 10, 1931 in Ocoee, Florida. Mrs. Dees is preceded in death by her children Clara G. Johnson & William D. Dees. She is survived by her children Arlene Deverall, Jane Cento & Gwendolyn Brown; 6 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.



