Manuel (Ike) Isaac, 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 27th at The Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Over the years he enjoyed many hobbies including golf, motorcycles, singing and playing his guitar and keyboard. He is survived by his wife Bettie, stepson David Houke, daughter Kendra Bivins, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A service will be held in his honor on March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Bee's RV Resort, located at 20260 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34715. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Mike Conley Hospice House at 2100 Oakley Seaver Blvd, Clermont, FL 34771.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019