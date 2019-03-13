Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Isaac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel (Ike) Isaac

Notice Condolences Flowers

Manuel (Ike) Isaac Notice
Manuel (Ike) Isaac, 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 27th at The Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Over the years he enjoyed many hobbies including golf, motorcycles, singing and playing his guitar and keyboard. He is survived by his wife Bettie, stepson David Houke, daughter Kendra Bivins, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A service will be held in his honor on March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Bee's RV Resort, located at 20260 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34715. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Mike Conley Hospice House at 2100 Oakley Seaver Blvd, Clermont, FL 34771.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.