Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
VFW Post# 10804
Conway, SC
Maralynn Smith, 86, of Conway, SC and previously of Maitland, Florida, passed away Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019 with her family by her side at the home of her daughter, Alissa Rorer.

Mrs. Smith was born in North Judson, Indiana, a daughter of the late Melvin and Charlotte Donovan Lippelt. As a Navy spouse, she lived in many places across the country, including Norfolk, VA; Key West, FL; Monterey, CA; and Memphis, TN. She was active in the Orlando community since 1977 when she and her husband of 52 years, the late CDR Robert L. Smith, USN (RET) were stationed to NTC Orlando. She was a member of Navy Sojourners and the Winter Park Garden Club. Among her hobbies were gardening, cooking, and knitting hats and scarves for cancer patients.

Surviving are a son, Robert (Lisa) Smith; daughter, Alissa (Kevin) Rorer; brother, Ronald Lippelt; sister, Florence Parsons, 5 grandchildren, Donovan, Alexis, Shane, Britney, and Erika; 4 great-grandchildren, Shanti, Faith, Ari, and Peyton.

Mrs. Smith will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery next to her late husband, who passed in 2014. Services will be held at VFW Post# 10804, Conway, SC on Saturday August 24 at 12pm.

Memorial donations may be made to The .

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
