Marcella Mates Adams, 81 of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 6, 1937. Marcella was a devoted teacher and educator at Lakemont Elementary Public School and St. Margaret Mary Catholic School. She was a long time member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish. Marcella was preceded in death by her two husbands, Dr. Arthur J. Mates and Kenneth Adams. She is survived by her loving children: Monica Dieckman, Matt Mates, Greg Mates, Betsey Mates-Leckie and Becca Mates. Her ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.A private family service will be held for Marcella at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to Cornerstone Hospice (https://web.cshospice.org/foundation/giving/) Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden. www.baldwinfairchildwintergarden.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019