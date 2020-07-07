1/2
Marcia A. Sorensen
Marcia Sorensen, 82, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born to Virgil and Famah Robinson. She married Don Molsberry in 1958, though he passed away in 1979. Marcia later married Dale Sorensen in 1982. Marcia enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling, the beach, working with her flowers, and spending time playing cards with friends and family. She is survived by her husband Dale; children Brett Molsberry, Cindy (Jack) Hawker, Connie Rodgers, and Brian Molsberry; stepchildren Judy (Dave) Steinman, Mary (Dan) Stratton, Dale (Valerie) Sorensen, Jr.; 13 Grandchildren; and 13 Great Grandchildren. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and stepdaughter Cathy Daniel. Banfield Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss, prayers to you and your family. We always enjoyed getting together and playing cards! She will be missed!!
Gilbert and Joyce Robinson
Family
