Marcia Sorensen, 82, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born to Virgil and Famah Robinson. She married Don Molsberry in 1958, though he passed away in 1979. Marcia later married Dale Sorensen in 1982. Marcia enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling, the beach, working with her flowers, and spending time playing cards with friends and family. She is survived by her husband Dale; children Brett Molsberry, Cindy (Jack) Hawker, Connie Rodgers, and Brian Molsberry; stepchildren Judy (Dave) Steinman, Mary (Dan) Stratton, Dale (Valerie) Sorensen, Jr.; 13 Grandchildren; and 13 Great Grandchildren. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and stepdaughter Cathy Daniel. Banfield Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



