Marco A. Franco, 79, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife Yolanda, son Adolfo, daughter Sandra; brother Galo, wife Maria Elena, their children, Connie and Galo, and their families; and his nieces Inez Lane and Maggie Rook and their families. Born in Quito, Ecuador on January 29, 1940, Marco immigrated to the United States in April, 1962 and began a lifelong career in Civil Engineering shortly afterwards. Marco relocated his family to Florida in 1981, ultimately moving to Orlando, which he called home until his passing. A devoted family man, devout Catholic and avid soccer fan, Marco's passion for life and need to make a difference whenever, and for whomever he could, will be remembered by all. And he may have invented the "dad joke." Visitation service will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm Thursday, 3/21/2019 at the Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 2420 Harrell Road, Orlando, FL 32817, (407)677-5091. A short religious service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to or the . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary