Marc Morris, 64, died Feb 24, 2020 at his home in Deland, Fl. He was born Jan 20, 1956 in Columbus, GA. He was self-employed as a home remodeler & a professional ballroom instructor.
Marc is survived by stepmother Nell Morris; sisters Vickie Holmes & Lisa Buice & his dearest friends Nadine Fountain & Maxine & Red Stebbins. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo Morris & Laverne Morris Pringle.
Marc was greatly loved and will be missed by all.
His memorial service will be held at the home of a dear friend on Sunday, Mar 1, 2020, 3 PM at 21 Cunningham Rd. DeBary, FL 32713.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020