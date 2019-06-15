Home

Margaret Ann Carter (Milks), of Geneva, FL died in her home, surrounded by her family on June 10, 2019. Marge passed away peacefully in her home after a long battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Marge is survived by her children, daughter Cynthia E Ramos of Deltona, FL, daughter Catherine A. (Patrick) Corby of Okeechobee, FL and her son Douglas A. Carter of Sorrento, FL; her 11 grandchildren; Michael, Jonathon, Margaret, Matthew, Kaylie, Patrick, Rebecca , Jarred, Ashly, Taylor and Brandi, and her brothers, David E. Milks of New Hope, PA and Douglas R. Milks of Danville, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen J Carter, and her brothers James A. Milks of Selinsgrove, PA and William R. Milks of New Hope, PA. Marge was born on April 4, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to Alton H. and Signe E. Milks. She moved to Florida in 1959, where she met Allen. Marge and Allen built their own home in Geneva where they raised their family and lived for more than 50 years. She worked at Repco Enterprises for many years as a bookkeeper and administrative assistant. Additionally, she did bookkeeping for Kiddie Haven and Carter Electric for many years right up until her passing. Marge will always be remembered as being warm hearted and fun loving, whose home felt like home to anyone who visited. She loved going to the Goodwill and finding "treasures" and going to the Casino with her brother Doug. A viewing is scheduled from between 9-11:00 am Sunday June 23 at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 5000 County Rd 46A, Sanford, FL 32771 with services at 11:00. Graveside services will follow immediately. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marge's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Florida Hospice, 2201 Lake Lucerne Way, Suite, 100, Maitland, FL. 32751.
