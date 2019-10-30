Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Chapel
307 S. Commerce Ave
Sebring, FL 33870
(863) 385-0101
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann "Margie" Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann "Margie" Franklin Notice
Margaret Ann "Margie" Franklin, age 78 passed away, October 10th. Born in Wilmington, NC, daughter of Broadus & Pauline Smith. She moved to Orlando in 1957 and was a graduate of Edgewater High School, Class of 1959. She attended F.S.U. and was an Alpha Gam Sorority member. Margie married Merrill Franklin in August 11, 1962. She was preceded by her parents and her husband, Merrill. Survived by her sons, Neil (Janet) & Chris (Felicia) and two grandchildren, Jennah & Noah. Service November 9, 2019 11:00 A.M. First Baptist Church Orlando (Marie Williams Chapel). Donations made in her honor to adrccares.org. ww.morrisfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -