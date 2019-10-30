|
|
Margaret Ann "Margie" Franklin, age 78 passed away, October 10th. Born in Wilmington, NC, daughter of Broadus & Pauline Smith. She moved to Orlando in 1957 and was a graduate of Edgewater High School, Class of 1959. She attended F.S.U. and was an Alpha Gam Sorority member. Margie married Merrill Franklin in August 11, 1962. She was preceded by her parents and her husband, Merrill. Survived by her sons, Neil (Janet) & Chris (Felicia) and two grandchildren, Jennah & Noah. Service November 9, 2019 11:00 A.M. First Baptist Church Orlando (Marie Williams Chapel). Donations made in her honor to adrccares.org. ww.morrisfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019