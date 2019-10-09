Home

Margaret "Moore" Capers

Margaret "Moore" Capers Notice
Margaret "Moore" Pickering Capers, age 89, loving wife and mother entered into Heaven on September 27, 2019. She leaves her children William P. Capers and wife Pamela (Nelson) and also Robin Capers Bast and husband Peter Bast. Moore was also a devoted grandmother to Jessica, Rebecca, and Erika Bast. She is predeceased by her late husband, Hugh W. Capers.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Winter Park on November 15, 2019.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
