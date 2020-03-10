Home

Baldwin-Fairchild Semoran
90 WEATHERSFIELD AVE
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 869-6065
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home
90 Weathersfield Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home
90 Weathersfield Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL
Margaret E. Woodbery


1925 - 2020
Margaret E. Woodbery Notice
Margaret E. Woodbery, 94, passed away in Orlando, FL on March 7, 2020 surrounded by her three loving children, Ted, Virginia, and Frank.

Margaret was born on July 23, 1925 in Greenville, SC to Samuel and Virginia Estes. She had one beloved sister, Virginia Broadway.

She married the love of her life, Edward Woodbery of Orlando, on August 11, 1951.

Margaret was a retired schoolteacher at Maitland Junior High School. Prior to that, she was the Executive Director of the Girl Scout Council of Orlando (now known as the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council). She graduated with bachelors and master's degrees in education from Rollins College where she was a Phi Mu sorority sister. Margaret was also past president of the Women's Residential and Counseling Center Inc., and she was a 69-year member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando. She loved family, friends, dogs, reading, and the Florida Gators.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband and sister. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on Friday, March 13, at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 90 Weathersfield Ave Altamonte Springs, FL. The viewing starts at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM, with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council: citrus-gs.networkforgood.com with a notation to remember Margaret Woodbery.

Share your memories and send condolences to the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
