Born on March 7, 1926, Jane passed away in her home on August 3, 2019. Her daughters, Susan Lott and Cathy Agnew; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and countless friends will miss her immensely. They will also remember her as someone who loved meeting people, relished a good conversation and enjoyed a well deserved reputation as one heck of a hostess. Her sense of style was unsurpassed, as was her ability to console, support and cheer for the people she loved. Her remains will be interred with those of her husband, Frank Agnew, during a private ceremony at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family welcomes donations in her name via IDignity.org/donate.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019