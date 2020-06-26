MARGARET JANE CASSELBERRY



Margaret Jane Casselberry, 95, of Casselberry, passed away on May 24, 2020. Born Feb. 12, 1925 in Winter Park, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey S. and Bertha M. Williams; infant son, John L. Casselberry; sister, Flossie Rotter and husband, Leonard Casselberry.



A graduate of Winter Park High School, she began her journalism career on the staff of the school newspaper and yearbook and writing a Girl Scout column for the Winter Park Herald. While majoring in art at Rollins College, Jane was encouraged to write by her English professor Nina Oliver Dean, a syndicated columnist. During WWII, she was a volunteer with the American Red Cross. In 1944 she married her high school sweetheart Leonard Casselberry at Beaufort (SC) Naval Air Station where he was stationed.



Following the war, they settled in Casselberry, where Jane wrote local news for the Orlando, Winter Park and Sanford newspapers before taking a break to have a family. After her youngest child was born, Jane was asked to be South Seminole County correspondent by The Sanford Herald. She worked there for more than 25 years in capacities such a county editor, religion editor, staff writer, magazine editor and columnist. She received an award from the Florida Engineering Society for her article on solar energy.



Her most recent literary efforts were as a feature writer for All Casselberry, an on-line magazine.



She was an assistant Girl Scout leader and later a Cub Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed camping and canoeing with her family. She and her husband traveled extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico and around the world.



A founding member of Community United Methodist Church of Casselberry, she has served in many capacities in the church: on the administrative Board, officer of United Methodist Women, a Sunday School teacher and youth counselor, and in the Singing Seniors Choir. She had a special interest in Christian Missions and served on the Missions Committee for 50 years. She went on mission trips to Haiti, Kentucky and Papua New Guinea.



She has served on the boards of Casselberry American Legion Auxiliary, Seminole County Young Republican Club Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, Seminole County Historical Society, Better Living for Seniors and Good Samaritan Home.



She is survived by sons Rev. Daniel Leonard (Cheryl) of DeLand, FL and Richard Shannon (Donna) of Casselberry FL; daughters, Melenda Jane Edmiston (Patrick), Casselberry, and Catherine Lee Cox (John), Winter Park; her grandchildren were, Shannon Casselberry Littrell, Michelle Casselberry Patterson, Daniel Edmiston, Shawn Casselberry, Carol Edmiston Davila, Jaunel Cox Croft, Isaac Cox, David Genova, Jerry Genova, Angela Genova Gilliland, Rachel Kent-Lawton; 16 great grandchildren, 2 great great grands, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A family graveside service was held in June. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



