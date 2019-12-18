|
Margaret L. Stephenson, 93, went to be with her God on December 16, 2019. Raised in East Orlando she attended Orlando High School. She married the love of her life, Steve, in 1947 and they raised two daughters, Sandy and Judy. Margaret was a passionate cook, seamstress, gardener, quilter, square dancer and friend. She was predeceased by Steve in 2004 and is survived by daughters Sandy (Cole) and Judy (Al), grandsons Jeremy (Shelley) and Brandon (Lindsay), great grandson Sam, nephew George Tanner (Lauren) and niece JoAnn Head (Jerry). A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 11AM at the First Christian Church of Winter Park. 1140 S. Lakemont Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019