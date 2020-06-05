Margaret Louise Sleight Haak passed away peacefully at her home on June 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born May 1, 1929 in Bay City, MI, the daughter of H.W. and Jessica Margarita Marande Sleight. She graduated from St. James High School, earned an AA from Bay City Junior College, BS from Central Michigan University and MA from Michigan State University. Margaret was a favorite teacher to many and retired from Chesaning Union Schools in Chesaning, MI. During her retirement in Orlando, FL she was active in the Goldenrod Garden Club, a regular at the YMCA pool and, as a quintessential party girl, she rarely missed the bi-weekly dinner dance at the Italian American Social Club. Margaret was a devoted member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 43 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Haak. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Whitmore and Mary (Tom) Haak-Frendscho; grandchildren Nick (Erin), Mike (Karen), John (Leona) and Emily Maude (Sean); great-grandchildren Ava, Kenzie, Zackary, Krystal, Phillip, Kaley (Siramad), Brendon, Brianna, Trenton, and Imogen; and great-great-grandchildren Isaiah and Kailani. Due to the pandemic, there will be a small, local funeral. Later in the year the family will host friends at a celebration of Margaret's life. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to consider making a memorial donation in her name to Boy's Town, Covenant House or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.